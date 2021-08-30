Variable Air Volume System Market Industrial Chain Analysis and Segmentation 2015-2025

With rising disposable income and opulent lifestyle, all of us want to achieve quality indoor environment and higher level of energy efficiency by automating and controlling the building systems. In 1970s, when the energy prices began to rise Variable Air Volume System (abbreviated as VAV system) came into picture. VAV system supplies conditioned air with the volume varying as per the heat loss or gain in the occupied spaces, without any change in the temperature.

VAV system is a type of heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system. The systems which supply constant airflow at variable temperature range are called as constant air volume (abbreviated as CAV) systems. Unlike CAV systems, VAV systems vary the airflow at a constant temperature. VAV systems have numerous advantages over constant-volume systems which include precise temperature control, lower energy consumption by system fans, reduced compressor wear, less fan noise and increased dehumidification. In food processing and packaging systems, precise temperature control have great influence over product quality. Strict temperature controlling positively impacts process efficiency and energy consumption, ultimately resulting in lower cost of operation. VAV systems can help in savings up to 20% of the overall energy expenses.

The design of high performing VAV systems is fraught with challenges including design coordination mechanical budgets, fee structures, complexity, design schedules, diligence in test and balance procedures, construction execution, and execution of the controls and performance of the building operators. One of the major challenge is providing adequate temperature control for multiple zones with different environmental conditions, such as an office on the glass perimeter of a building versus an interior office down the hall. Dual duct systems provide cool air in one duct and warm air in a second duct to provide an appropriate temperature of mixed supply air for any zone. An extra duct, however, is cumbersome and expensive. Reheating the air from a single duct, using electric or hot water heating, is often a more cost-effective solution.

Variable Air Volume System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising disposable income, sustainability concerns, increasing infrastructure investments, energy efficiency legislations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the variable air volume system market.

Installation costs are highly application specific, construction and layout of the building and whether its new or retrofit. Lack of familiarity , servicing and maintenance and spare parts availability are probable factors restraining the growth of the variable air volume system market.

Variable Air Volume System Market: Segmentation

The global variable air volume system market is broadly classified on the basis of product type, applications and geographies.

Based on application, the global variable air volume system market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Based on product type, the global variable air volume system market is segmented into:

Single zone VAV

Multiple zone VAV

Variable Air Volume System Market: Overview

With product innovation and technological developments, the acceptance of variable air volume systems is gaining popularity. The global variable air volume system market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2025).

Variable Air Volume System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global variable air volume system market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global variable air volume system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015, North America dominated the global variable air volume system market in terms of market revenue followed by Europe. Asia Pacific & Japan are projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global variable air volume system market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015?2025.

Variable Air Volume System Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global variable air volume system market are Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, KMC Controls Inc, Vemco Inc, Johnson Controls Inc, Trane Inc, Emerson Climate Technologies.