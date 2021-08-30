VHF Software Defined Radio Market 2018: Size, Share, Industry Analysis by Demand & Trends
In 2017, the global VHF Software Defined Radio market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global VHF Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VHF Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Northrop Grumman (US)
BAE Systems (UK)
Harris Corporation (US)
Rockwell Collins (US)
Thales (France)
General Dynamics (US)
ASELSAN (Turkey)
Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)
Leonardo (Italy)
Elbit Systems (Israel)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Receiver
Transmitter
Auxiliary System
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Receiver
1.4.4 Transmitter
1.4.5 Auxiliary System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Defense
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size
2.2 VHF Software Defined Radio Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 VHF Software Defined Radio Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players VHF Software Defined Radio Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into VHF Software Defined Radio Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
