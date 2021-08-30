Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), an essential nutrient found mainly in fruits and vegetables. The body requires ascorbic acid in order to form and maintain bones, blood vessels, and skin. Ascorbic acid also promotes the healing of cuts, abrasions and wounds; helps fight infections; inhibits conversion of irritants in smog, tobacco smoke, and certain foods into cancer-causing substances; appears to lessen the risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease; helps regulate cholesterol levels; prevents the development of scurvy; appears to lower the risk of developing cataracts; and aids in iron absorption. Ascorbic acid can cause adverse reactions when taken with some drugs.

The biggest consumer of this food additive is food and beverage industry, which counted about 60%; pharmaceutical industry count about 30% of the total demand, while feed industry counted about 7.8% in 2016.

Since 2016, the price of ascorbic acid has increased steadily for several reasons. Factories in China that produce ascorbic acid are seriously considering price increases. From the beginning of 2016, prices of these products began to increase, followed by many other ingredients; starting in Q4, prices began to increase substantially. Ascorbic acid factories are underfunded due to the low price in recent years, resulting in a strong desire to raise prices.

Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market size will increase to 1660 Million US$ by 2025, from 1140 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DSM

CSPC Pharma

Shandong Luwei

Northeast Pharma

North China Pharma

Shandong Tianli

Ningxia Qiyuan

Zhengzhou Tuoyang

Henan Huaxing

Anhui Tiger

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Feed

Cosmetics

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

