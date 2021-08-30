Water Treatment Additives Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Water Treatment Additives Market – 2019

In 2018, the global Water Treatment Additives market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water Treatment Additives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Treatment Additives development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Angus Chemical

BASF SE

BWA Water

Kemira OYJ

Lubrizol

Tiarco Chemical

Shandong Taihe

Kurita Water

PT. Siskem

Nalco Holding

GE Power & Water

TG Water

HPL Additives

PennarEnviro

Veolia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Scale Inhibitors

Corrosion Inhibitors

Oxygen Scavengers

Antifoams

Descalants

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Drinking Water

Industrial Water

Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Treatment Additives are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Treatment Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Scale Inhibitors

1.4.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.4.4 Oxygen Scavengers

1.4.5 Antifoams

1.4.6 Descalants

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Treatment Additives Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Drinking Water

1.5.3 Industrial Water

1.5.4 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water Treatment Additives Market Size

2.2 Water Treatment Additives Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water Treatment Additives Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Water Treatment Additives Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Water Treatment Additives Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water Treatment Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Water Treatment Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Water Treatment Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Water Treatment Additives Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Water Treatment Additives Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Water Treatment Additives Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

12.2 Angus Chemical

12.2.1 Angus Chemical Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.2.4 Angus Chemical Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Angus Chemical Recent Development

12.3 BASF SE

12.3.1 BASF SE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.3.4 BASF SE Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.4 BWA Water

12.4.1 BWA Water Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.4.4 BWA Water Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BWA Water Recent Development

12.5 Kemira OYJ

12.5.1 Kemira OYJ Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.5.4 Kemira OYJ Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Kemira OYJ Recent Development

12.6 Lubrizol

12.6.1 Lubrizol Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.6.4 Lubrizol Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.7 Tiarco Chemical

12.7.1 Tiarco Chemical Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.7.4 Tiarco Chemical Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Tiarco Chemical Recent Development

12.8 Shandong Taihe

12.8.1 Shandong Taihe Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.8.4 Shandong Taihe Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Shandong Taihe Recent Development

12.9 Kurita Water

12.9.1 Kurita Water Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.9.4 Kurita Water Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Kurita Water Recent Development

12.10 PT. Siskem

12.10.1 PT. Siskem Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction

12.10.4 PT. Siskem Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 PT. Siskem Recent Development

12.11 Nalco Holding

12.12 GE Power & Water

12.13 TG Water

12.14 HPL Additives

12.15 PennarEnviro

12.16 Veolia

Continued …

