Web Content Management Software (WCMS) Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Web Content Management Software market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The global web content management software market is estimated to expand at 15 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the advancements in the cloud platform, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). A web content management software is a combination of software tools and programs which enable enterprises to manage digital data on their website. Owing to the technological advancements in several industrial sectors, web content management software has become an integral part of an organization growth.

The shift from content as a service to experience as a service among the technology firms and the retailers to analyze customer experience in a better way in order to deliver better customer service is one of the major trends in web content management software market. Also, several enterprises are shifting business to cloud due to minimum maintenance cost and subscription services. With the increasing integration of web content management along with existing business technologies which allow non-technical users to write, understand, and publish the content via web, mobile, and social media, the global market is estimated to expand in the coming years. Moreover, adoption of smartphones and mobile applications giving rise to undesirable and complex content on web pages is another major factor driving the market over the assessment period.

Major Key Players

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Open Text Corporation (Canada),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.),

Dell EMC (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard, Inc (U.S.)

According to MRFR, The Web Content Management Software Market is expected to reach nearly 12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Industry News

BloomReach has launched their DXP for Commerce that gives brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers the ability to quickly offer a personalized and highly relevant digital experience. They can enhance their commerce environment with AI-powered search, intelligent merchandising, and highly agile content management. The DXP for Commerce increases revenue per visit, keeps customers engaged, and drives customer loyalty.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the web content management software market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is witnessed to dominate the global market with the highest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the review period. The growth is mainly attributed to the focus on R&D and adoption of latest technology. Canada and the United States are the technologically advanced countries in this region and hold most of the prominent market players.

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging companies in the field of software solutions, electronics, and software development. On the other hand, the European region is estimated to be one of the matured regions owing to web technology and new software upgrades.

Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and services.

The web content management software can be deployed on cloud and premise.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The web content management software covers various industrial sectors; food and beverage, media & entertainment, retail, education, healthcare, hospitality, government and many more.

Intended Audience:

Web content management software services providers

Software Solution providers

Content services providers

Data Analytics vendors

Cloud Service providers

Project accounting solution providers

Value-added resellers

Research firms

