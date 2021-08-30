Wireless LAN Market by Technology, Products & Services Application, and End User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Before the invention of the wireless LAN WLAN, people want to communicate and communicate through the network. We must first use the physical cable – copper strand to form an electronic operation path. In order to improve the efficiency and speed, then the optical fiber was invented. When the network has developed to a certain scale, it is found that this cable network is very difficult to be set up, disassembled or restructured on the original basis, and the cost and cost are very high, so the networking mode of WLAN emerges as the times require.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wireless LAN in US$ by the following Product Segments: Indoor, Outdoor, Transportation, Support, Survey, Monitoring

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

D-Link

Netgear

Netcore

Tenda

HBC

Mi

Huawei

TP-Link

Cisco

Ruijie

This report focuses on the global Wireless LAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless LAN development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor

Outdoor

Transportation

Support

Survey

Monitoring

Market segment by Application, split into

Transfering Data

Communication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless LAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Indoor

1.4.3 Outdoor

1.4.4 Transportation

1.4.5 Support

1.4.6 Survey

1.4.7 Monitoring

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless LAN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Transfering Data

1.5.3 Communication

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless LAN Market Size

2.2 Wireless LAN Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless LAN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless LAN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless LAN Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless LAN Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wireless LAN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Wireless LAN Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless LAN Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless LAN Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless LAN Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wireless LAN Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wireless LAN Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

