3D Printing Metal Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017 to 2027

3D printing metal is also referred to as metal additive manufacturing. This is a manufacturing technology used for the production of complex structures and smaller designs. The introduction of 3D printing metal has helped manufacturers to design and develop complex structures with ease which would have not been possible without the use of conventional manufacturing techniques. 3D printing metal is a manufacturing technology in which manufacturing is done layer by layer and hence, the accuracy of the production is also increased to a higher level. This technique, most commonly, requires only metal powder which can be used to manufacture various parts and components as per the requirement of the producers. There are special machines which are capable of manufacturing such complex structures. However, they must be operated under human supervision. The use of powder metals for the manufacturing of products has enabled manufacturers to use several types of metals and their alloys. Thus, the permutation and combination of several metals has enabled industries to produce products which are more durable, economical and suitable to be used for various industrial and commercial applications.

This additive manufacturing process collects the powder in the reservoir and then, according to the need, it deposits the metal powder on the manufacturing bed to form layers of the product. These layers usually have a thickness ranging from 20 µm to 100 µm. Once the layers are properly placed and distributed, they are either bound together (known as 3D printing) or melted using a high energy beam. In the second case, the bean source is ideally one high energy laser, but many systems use two or more lasers with varying power standards under the inert gas environment. The most commonly used processes are Laser Cusing, Selective Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) and Laser Melting (SLM). The lone exemption to this process is the Electron Beam melting (EBM) process which operates in full vacuum condition with the electron beam. The melting process is repeated layer by layer, slice by slice, until the last layer is melted and the full products are complete. Then it is removed from the powder bed and post processing is done according to the product requirements.

3D Printing Metal Market Dynamics:

When combined with powerful and modern tools that optimize analysis and simulation process to generate an optimal design solution, such technologized tools are able to design tools which produce perfect, lightweight designs that are functionally accurate and optimized for production via. 3D printing or additive manufacturing. The resulting parts do not only take a reduced amount of time to design, but are also lighter and significantly stronger than part designs that are manufactured using conventional manufacturing methods.

Owing to these enhanced properties, 3D printing metal has abundant applications in the automotive, aerospace, construction, defense and medical industries. 3D Printing Metal market is anticipated to grow in all the industrial and manufacturing sectors owing to its growing applications in lightweight engineering products. The 3D Printing Metal market is estimated to grow since the regulatory authorities are pressing the manufacturers to use products which are more ecofriendly and use minimum amount of natural resources during the production process. 3D Printing Metal Market has a lot of scope in research and development division since the researchers and scientists are coming up with new metal and softwares which are more efficient and economical. Space constraint is becoming an important factor for the manufacturers now, they are opting for more light and spacious products, which in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the 3D Printing Metals market in the consumer goods sector. The market for the 3D Printing Metal is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming future. Furthermore, the growing applications of the products manufactured by 3D printing in commercial and industrial sectors is expected to propel the growth of the overall 3D Printing Metal market in the near future.

3D Printing Metal Market segmentation:

3D Printing Metal can be segmented on the basis of Raw Material, Manufacturing Process and End Use.

By Raw Material, the 3D Printing Metal Market can be segmented into:

Powder

Filament

On the basis of Manufacturing Process, the3D Printing Metal market can be segmented into:

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Laser Melting (SLM)

Others

On the basis of End Use,the 3D Printing Metal market can be segmented into:

Aerospace & Defense

Defense

Engineering and industrial

Power

Medical & Dental

Others

3D Printing Metal MarketRegional Outlook:

3D Printing Metal can be divided into seven different geographical regions/divisions — North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa. The North America and European countries have presence of all industrial and commercial sectors alongside the existence of globally prominent players, which is a boon for the 3D Printing Metal market in these regions. The rapid industrialization in the Asia pacific region, especially in China and India, is estimated to fuel the growth of the 3D Printing Metal market. Industries and manufacturers are striving to reduce scrap rates in their operating plants and with the use of 3D printing metal technology, they are also efficiently doing it. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow in the near future. The use of 3D printing metal products in the consumer goods is becoming easier and economical owing to the new inventions and advances being made in this technology. Therefore, it is expected that the 3D Printing Metal market will see rapid growth in all the developed and developing countries in future.

3D Printing Metal Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the 3D Printing Metal market are: 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, EOS GmbH Electro , ptical , ystems, Optomec Inc., Voxeljet AG, GKN Plc ,Sandvik AB

