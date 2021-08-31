3D Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global 3D Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2018, the global 3D Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

3D Systems

Renishaw

Arcam Group

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

HannStar Display Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Nikon Corporation

GoPro

Canon Inc

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

Auto Desk

Adobe Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D Printing

3D Display

3D Camera

3D Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

3D Printing Industry

Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 3D Printing

1.4.3 3D Display

1.4.4 3D Camera

1.4.5 3D Software

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 3D Printing Industry

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Technology Market Size

2.2 3D Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 3D Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Stratasys

12.1.1 Stratasys Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in 3D Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development

12.2 3D Systems

12.2.1 3D Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Technology Introduction

12.2.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 3D Systems Recent Development

12.3 Renishaw

12.3.1 Renishaw Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Renishaw Revenue in 3D Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Renishaw Recent Development

12.4 Arcam Group

12.4.1 Arcam Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Arcam Group Revenue in 3D Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Arcam Group Recent Development

12.5 ExOne

12.5.1 ExOne Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D Technology Introduction

12.5.4 ExOne Revenue in 3D Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ExOne Recent Development

Continued…….

