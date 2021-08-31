Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices: Market Insights

Acoustic Puncture assist device is used to detect and signal the loss of resistance during the epidural procedure. The acoustic puncture assist device measures the pressure in extension tube between the epidural needle and syringe placed in pump and that generated pressure is translated into corresponding acoustic and visible signal. Acoustic puncture assist device enables the anaesthesiologist to handle the epidural needle and detect the epidural space with the help of acoustic signal. Benefits of acoustic puncture assist devices include better needle control, certitude that the epidural space can be checked.

Over the years many ingenious devices have been designed to improve the puncture process. However the acoustic puncture assist devices is preferred over the other procedures. Acoustic puncture assist devices benefits at the time of accidental dural puncture when the epidural catheter is placed.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7673

Acoustic puncture assist devices is connected to the epidural needle with the help of normal prefilled saline extension tube. Failure of accidental dural tap and epidural analgesia are considered drawback of epidural technique hence acoustic puncture assist devices are commonly used. The use of acoustic puncture assist devices adds sound to the sense of touch at the time of epidural analgesia technique. Besides, acoustic puncture assist devices also provides visible pressure readings which again help in identifying the epidural space.

Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices: Market Dynamics

Key factors which are driving the growth of acoustic puncture assist devices such as increasing number of spinal surgeries owing to increasing number of road accidents and increasing obesity among the population creates many disorders related to spinal cord. Increased awareness among the population related to spine surgeries and development of new and innovative technology for the non-invasive and pain free procedures drive the market of acoustic puncture assist devices market. However, adoption rate for new techniques such as acoustic puncture assist devices and lack of awareness in the under developed economies hinder the growth of acoustic puncture assist devices market. Stringent FDA regulation for the medical devices is one of the major factor restraints the market growth of acoustic puncture assist devices in near future.

Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices: Segmentation

The global Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices market is segmented by drug type, route of administration and distribution channel:

Segmentation by End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Specialty Clinics



Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices: Overview

Increasing advancement and increasing number of cases for epidural space injuries in the spinal cord creates great opportunity for the acoustic puncture assist devices in near future. Rising techniques which are non-invasive or minimally invasive by the manufacturers will significantly increase the market for acoustic puncture assist devices. Increasing research and development in the medical devices and increasing easy availability of new devices will further increase the acoustic puncture assist devices market.

Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global acoustic puncture assist devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global acoustic puncture assist devices market owing increasing diagnosis and treatment for acute spinal injury and advancement in new technology and with the benefit of good reimbursement scenario and government initiatives for healthcare facilities. Western Europe accounts for the second-largest share owing to well-developed healthcare facilities, presence of major players in the medical field in the acoustic puncture assist devices market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to an increase in healthcare expenditure, growing medical tourism and increasing adoption of new minimally invasive technology leads to the growth of acoustic puncture assist devices market over the region. Lack of awareness and poor healthcare facilities in most parts of Middle East and Africa region leads to their least contribution in the overall global market for acoustic puncture assist devices.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7673

Acoustic Puncture Assist Devices: Key Players

Market for acoustic puncture assist devics is highly consolidated with few players in the market.Some of the key players present in the global acoustic puncture assist devices market are Apad B.V, UNITRON NV, Equip Medikey, QRS International, among others.