ADAS Vehicle Architectures Market Research, Production Study and Business Guidelines till 2025
Global ADAS Vehicle Architectures market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ADAS Vehicle Architectures.
This industry study presents the global ADAS Vehicle Architectures market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The ADAS Vehicle Architectures production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of ADAS Vehicle Architectures in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Delphi Corporation, EMC, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Delphi Corporation
EMC
EMI
Fusion
IVI
LG
Mobileye
NVIDIA
PT
Samsung
Sense Technologies LLC
Shared Technologies
SMART Technologies Inc.
SONY
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments Inc
Two Technologies Inc
USA Technologies
ADAS Vehicle Architectures Breakdown Data by Type
Smart Sensor Modules
Centralized Adas And Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
In-Vehicle Connectivity
Others
ADAS Vehicle Architectures Breakdown Data by Application
Light Truck
Heavy Truck
Passenger Car
Others
ADAS Vehicle Architectures Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ADAS Vehicle Architectures Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global ADAS Vehicle Architectures Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Smart Sensor Modules
1.4.3 Centralized Adas And Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
1.4.4 In-Vehicle Connectivity
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ADAS Vehicle Architectures Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Light Truck
1.5.3 Heavy Truck
1.5.4 Passenger Car
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global ADAS Vehicle Architectures Market Size
2.1.1 Global ADAS Vehicle Architectures Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global ADAS Vehicle Architectures Production 2013-2025
2.2 ADAS Vehicle Architectures Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key ADAS Vehicle Architectures Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 ADAS Vehicle Architectures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers ADAS Vehicle Architectures Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into ADAS Vehicle Architectures Market
2.4 Key Trends for ADAS Vehicle Architectures Markets & Products
Continued…
