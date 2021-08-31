Apparel and Non-Apparel Manufacturing in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The value of each segment is for consumption, defined as domestic production plus imports minus exports, all valued at manufacturer prices.

– The UK Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing market had total revenues of $15.3bn in 2016, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -4.2% between 2012 and 2016.

– The apparel segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $9.4bn, equivalent to 61.6% of the market’s overall value.

– Various reasons can be attributed to the slump. Among the most pertinent are record low savings among consumers and the lack of wage growth hitting spending habits.

Companies Mentioned:

Adidas AG

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

L Brands Inc

NIKE, Inc.

