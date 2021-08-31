Attractive Market Opportunities in the Aerospace Fluid Conveyance System Market by 2027 | Future Market Insights

A fluid conveyance system comprises of components that carry critical liquids and gases throughout an aircraft. These components are primarily responsible for managing & distributing the flow of fluids in low as well as high pressure & temperature areas of rotary winged and fixed winged aircraft for both civil and military aviation. Some of the major components are valves, high pressure joints, fuses, hose fittings, couplings, ducts and others. Each component is deployed to serve its critical purpose across different parts of the aircraft. For instance, duct systems are primarily classified into major application areas, namely, high pressure and low pressure application. Components in high pressure duct systems are deployed throughout the aircraft, from leading edges of the wings, through the fuselage, and engines, whereas low pressure ducts are used in low pressure and temperature areas, such as the transition duct, cabin sidewall riser duct, windscreen demisting, flight deck air distribution, flight deck instrumentation cooling, avionics ventilation, cabin recirculation, and air conditioning supply.

Demographics such as growing population and urbanization are further boosting the demand for transportation. Especially, the developing region of Asia, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market. Further, shifting business activity from traditional western markets and increasing goods flow around the globe is driving the growth of the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market.

Consumption of alternative fuels, need for lightweight materials and demand for energy efficient engines & components are some of the major trends identified across the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market. In order to increase profitability, aircraft OEMs are engaging in several cost reduction initiatives, such as establishing new commercial terms, shifting to low cost processes, and working with supply chain integrators to close loop on materials.

Global Aerospace Fluid Conveyance System Market: Segmentation

The global aerospace fluid conveyance system market is segmented on the basis of end-use, aircraft type component, application, and region.

On the basis of end-use, the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market can be segmented into general aviation, civil aviation, and military aircraft.

By aircraft type, the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market can be segmented into passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft, defence aircraft, and helicopters.

Based on component, the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market can be segmented into bellows, joints, tube fittings, couplings, flanges, and ducts.

Based on application, the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market can be segmented into engine conveyance system and airframe conveyance system.

Global Aerospace Fluid Conveyance System Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to emerge as a rapidly growing region in the global aerospace fluid conveyance market, primarily due to the increasing number of aerospace production and assembly sites in the region. Overall, in the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market, Europe is estimated to hold a large market share in terms of revenue contribution, followed by North America. Major aircraft manufacturers are shifting their focus towards the Asia Pacific region for production to serve the larger market; this is identified as one of the key trends in the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market. Existing fleet maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) is also driving the growth of the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market. Around one-third of the global fleet is present in North America, with twenty percent in Western Europe. However, composition of fleet is changing significantly. With North America undergoing significant re-fleeting, it is expected to see its share decline due to its limited net growth. Emerging markets are expected to gain a great share of the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market, and therefore represent areas of MRO growth.

Global Aerospace Fluid Conveyance System Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the industry participants identified in the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market are Parker Hannifin Corp, EATON CORPORATION, Senior plc, Flexfab Horizons International, Inc., and Unison, LLC. Major players in the global aerospace fluid conveyance system market are aggressively focusing towards investment in the research & development of new products, primarily to ensure that new products enter production profitably and are in line with customer milestones. Further, developing strategic customer relationships, execution of development programs, portfolio expansion and acquisition of new or adjacent technologies are key success factors of the market.

