Automotive Center Console Market 2018 Global Market Expected to Reach USD 4.6 billion by Forecasts 2022

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the automotive center console market by application including SUV, premium, luxury, and standard. The report also presents a geographical analysis such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

SUVs and luxury vehicles witness more penetration of center consoles in comparison to entry-level vehicles. SUVs and luxury vehicles utilize advanced modular console fitment integrated with numerous cabin systems. The integration of advanced materials and utility features increases the manufacturing costs of the center consoles of SUVs and luxury vehicles. The market study identifies the rising SUV sales to be one of the primary growth factors for the automotive center console market. Buyers are also emphasizing on the inclusion of center consoles in the SUVs and luxury vehicles. The growing demand for SUVs in regions such as India, Japan, China, and others in APAC will drive the demand for center consoles owing to their increased applications in SUVs.

Our market analysts estimate that the market will earn a revenue of more than USD 4.6 billion by 2022.

The trend of development of smart glass technology for the center console will drive the growth of the automotive center console market. This industry is witnessing advancements in in-cabin technology and cabin interaction with the passengers. Technological advancements in cabins result in the integration of intelligent and smart features to provide a futuristic feel. The cabins are equipped with several smart components such as smart glass, that provides access to several cabin features. The smart glass is equipped with actuators and sensors supported by a software architecture enabling the comprehension of user’s requirement.

Companies covered

The automotive center console market is characterized by numerous vendors. This market report studies the competitiveness of the key vendors and identifies their product offerings in the center console car market. The analysts also emphasize on the key focus areas and the strategies adopted by vendors to sustain profitably in the automotive center console market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are as follows:

• AGM Automotive

• Faurecia

• GRAMMER

• Novem Car Interior Design

• Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Segmentation by application and analysis of the automotive center console market

• SUV

• Premium

• Luxury

• Standard

The SUV segment, consisting of MPVs and pick-up trucks, account for major shares of the center console car market throughout the forecast period. As center consoles have high utility and adds to the clean aesthetic space management features, this vehicle segment provides high utility to enhance the convenience and comfort level of these vehicles.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the automotive center console market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the center console car market throughout the forecast period. The US is the primary contributor owing to the high disposable income and high sales revenue from the sale of SUVs and sedans equipped with center consoles as a premium cabin comfort feature. Also, the automotive industry is focusing on standardization in this region.

