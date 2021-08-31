Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Forecast 2023

Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market expected to expand with the CAGR of ~11% through 2023, Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Industry by Technology, Voltages, Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicles.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the automotive Intelligence battery sensor market include Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA (Germany), Inomatic GmbH (Germany) and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), ams AG (Austria), Furukawa electric co., ltd. (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (U.S.), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), MTA S.p.A. (Italy) are among others.

Get Free Sample Copy @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6905

Market Overview:

The intelligent battery sensor determines the characteristics of the battery such as charging capacity, health and ageing, to find these characteristics precise measurement of voltage, current and temperature of the battery is needed. Intelligence battery sensor gives a controlled application of the sensor to drive the vehicle start-stop, drive-by-wire system. The massive growing sales of passenger vehicles will boost the demand for Intelligence battery sensor system with increased number of applications in running the vehicle. Increase in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in technological innovations in electric components will enhance the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of the market is challenged by the high price of the electric components.

Automotive Intelligence battery sensor (IBS) market has seen a remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that it is expected to expand with the CAGR of ~11%. Growing automotive industry is the major driving factor of the global automotive Intelligence battery sensor market. The escalating fuel consumption and increasing CO2 emission has led to the concern among people across the world. Growing awareness with concern about environment and increasing implementation of stringent government policies regarding road safety will further drive the automotive Intelligence battery sensor market. In addition, increasing technological innovations in electric components and increase in demand for autonomous vehicles are expected to boost the market.

Segmentation:

By Technology

Motor Controller Unit (MCU)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

By Voltage

12 Volt

14 Volt

24 Volt

48 Volt

By Vehicle type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

By Electric vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive Intelligence battery sensor market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst all regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the market during the forecast period followed by the Europe. Exponential growth of the automotive sector in India, China, and Japan are projected to influence the growth of the automotive intelligent battery sensor market during the forecast period. Increase demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in China and India with fuel efficient system will drive the growth of the market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

Access Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-Intelligence-battery-sensor-market-6905

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone No: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]