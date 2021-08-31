Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023
Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global autonomous mobile robots market to grow at a CAGR of 14.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Autonomous mobile robots are the unmanned automated units that are capable of performing tasks on their own with minimal manual supervision. These robots are untethered and operate on an autonomous energy source. Autonomous mobile robots are of three types: unmanned marine robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, and unmanned ground vehicles.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global autonomous mobile robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, revenue, and services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
• Mobile Industrial Robots
• Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
• SMP Robotics
• Aethon
• Swisslog
• Clearpath Robotics
Other prominent vendors
• Abbott Vascular
• Abiomed
• AtriCure
• Biosensors International
• Biotronik
• BioVentrix
• C. R. Bard
Market driver
• Requirement of mini mobile robots
Market challenge
• High implementation cost
Market trend
• Incorporation of ultra-wide band (UWB) technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Global autonomous mobile robots market
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Market overview
- Global autonomous mobile robots market by UGV
- Global autonomous mobile robots market by UAV
- Global autonomous mobile robots market by UMV
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
- Market overview
- Global autonomous mobile robots market in the aerospace and defense industry
- Global autonomous mobile robots market in the mining and minerals industry
- Global autonomous mobile robots market in the oil and gas industry
- Global autonomous mobile robots market in the forest and agriculture industry
- Global autonomous mobile robots market in the logistics and warehouse industry
- Global autonomous mobile robots market in the power and energy industry
- Global autonomous mobile robots market in the medical and healthcare industry
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Market overview
- Autonomous mobile robots market in the Americas
- Autonomous mobile robots market in EMEA
- Autonomous mobile robots market in APAC
Continued……
