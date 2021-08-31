Bio-succinic Acid Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report on Bio-succinic Acid Market, this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2025. This Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

Succinic acid is a pivotal intermediate chemical that has a myriad of applications in the production of a wide variety of specialty and commodity chemicals. It is known to offer an extensive array of utilities encompassing polymers, food, metals, pharmaceuticals, coatings, fibers, solvents, lubricating oils, diesel fuel oxygenates and cosmetics among many others. On earlier accounts, petroleum was the sole source of deriving succinic acid but, in the recent times, the current manufacturing procedures have commenced making use of renewable feedstock for extracting this vital compound. This biological procedure of obtaining succinic acid is sustainable, efficient, economical and environment-friendly which all work towards giving rise to a greater demand in the market.

Increasing demand for BDO and its derivatives including Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), and Polybutylene Terephtalate (PBT) in numerous applications such as pharmaceuticals and engineering plastics is likely to stimulate the demand. In addition, growing applications in lubricants, pigments, personal care products, and food colorants will spur the market penetration. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of using bio-based chemicals in packaging and food industry is expected to drive the demand. Increasing use of bio-succinic on account of reduction in carbon footprints along with favorable regulatory support in light of rising awareness towards hazards associated with usage of petroleum-based chemicals is expected to augment market growth. Bio-succinic acid can be used as a replacement to phthalic anhydride in manufacturing alkyd resins and offers cost-effectiveness and environmental advantages, which in turn will propel its growth over the next six years.

In North America, factors such as volatility in prices of C4 petroleum-based feedstock have driven development of bio-based chemicals such as bio-based succinic acid. Several industries in the region have commenced commercializing the production of bio-based succinic acid via fermentation of sugars. Numerous large-scale production facilities of bio-based succinic acid have been erected in the region, which in turn are proliferating their demand and supply among end-users. North America is anticipated to become the largest market for bio-based succinic acid by 2026-end.

Global Bio-succinic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-succinic Acid.

This report researches the worldwide Bio-succinic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Bio-succinic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bio-succinic Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bio-succinic Acid in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsui

DSM

Myriant

BioAmber

Reverdia

Corbion

Bio-succinic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Bio-Based

Petro-Based

Others

Bio-succinic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Polyurethanes

Resins, Pigments & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

PBS/PBST

Food & Beverage

Plasticizers

Personal Care

Solvents & Lubricants

De-icer Solutions

Others

Bio-succinic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bio-succinic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bio-succinic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bio-succinic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio-succinic Acid :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

