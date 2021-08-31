Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2019 Huge Demand in Growing Industry with Leading Companies- BASF, Friendly Planet, Global Sources, NAPAC, GreenHome and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Biodegradable materials are materials that are readily decomposed by the action of microorganisms. Biodegradable packaging differs from conventional non-degradable packaging in terms of raw materials, production technology, applications, and composting. Biodegradable materials such as bio-plastic and paper are widely used in packaging applications because of their sustainable nature, material properties, and appearance.

The rising demand for sustainable packaging materials among consumers will drive the growth prospects for the global biodegradable paper packaging materials market until the end of 2021. The market is witnessing a high rate of adoption of biodegradable paper or ecofriendly materials by retailers and intermediaries for packaging purposes because of various initiatives taken by governments of many countries to promote the use of sustainable packaging materials. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Top Key Players are

BASF

Friendly Planet

Global Sources

NAPAC

GreenHome

Green Packaging

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Biodegradable Packaging Materials market

* Corrugated Board

* Flexible Paper

* Boxboard

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Food Packaging

* Beverage Packaging

* Electronic Packaging

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Biodegradable Packaging Materials in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Biodegradable Packaging Materials in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Biodegradable Packaging Materials in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Biodegradable Packaging Materials in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Biodegradable Packaging Materials in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



