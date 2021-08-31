China Clay Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2027 | Future Market Insights

China clay is also known by the alternate name Kaolin or white clay. China clay is basically an aluminum silicate formed by chemical weathering. China clay is used as a filler material in industries such as plastics and rubber. It helps to improve the physical and physiochemical as well as electrical properties of the materials. The major application of china clay is in the ceramics and paper industries. In the paper industry, china clay is used as a filler to reduce both cost and improve printing capabilities. The use of ceramics in the hydraulic fracturing is expected to drive the growth of global china clay market. The use of china clay for specialty applications such as biotechnology is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Global China Clay Market Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global china clay market is the use of ceramic in the hydraulic fracturing method for the production of shale gas in the U.S. Thus the market demand for china clay is expected to grow significantly over the next decade especially in the U.S. China clay improves the physical and chemical resistance of various materials such as plastics, rubber and wire cables. For example, in the case of wires and cables, china clay has offered various benefits such as reduced electricity consumption, improved cable lifespan and hence less replacement and maintenance cost. In the paper industry, it has reduced cost and improved printing capabilities.

China clay is widely being used in many industries such as paper, ceramics, plastics rubber, paints and coatings. Hence, growth of the manufacturing sector in developing countries is expected to create healthy growth opportunities for the global china clay market.

Global China Clay Market Restraints

The major factor restraining the growth of the global china clay market is the increasing digitalization, which has reduced the consumption of china clay coated paper products. The falling paper and pulp industries in the western regions is estimated to restrain the growth of global china clay market

Global China Clay Market Trends

The use of china clay is becoming popular for niche application areas such as in the manufacture of plastic films and in the audio and video tapes. China clay is also gaining importance in the field of biotechnology.

Another major trend observed in the global china clay market are the mergers and acquisitions by the major players in the market.

Global China Clay Market Segmentation

The global china clay market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type and region.

On the basis of application, the global china clay market can be segmented as:

Paper

Wire and cables

Plastics, rubber and fiberglass

Construction

Paints, coatings and adhesives

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of type, the global china clay market can be segmented into:

Calcined kaolin/china clay

Silicate kaolin/china clay

Hard Kaolin

Soft kaolin

Global China Clay Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the china clay market with China being the major player. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. North America, predominantly the U.S., is also a major consumer of China clay. The North America china clay market is mainly driven by the use in hydraulic fracturing and is projected to remain lucrative over the next ten years. Western Europe is another major consumer of china clay and is foreseen to grow over the forecast period. Latin America, mainly Brazil, and Middle East and Africa also hold significant shares in the global china clay market. Japan is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Global China Clay Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global china clay market are, BASF SE, Quarzwerke Group, Thiele Kaolin Company, SCR-Sibelco NV, Imerys, Richard and Baker Harrison Limited (RBH), among others.

