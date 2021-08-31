Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market is Expected to Grow at a Sturdy CAGR of 7.4% During Forecast 2018-2023

Market Highlights

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. By studying and analyzing the market, it shows that this region has a good growth potential due to increasing unhealthy eating habits and unhygienic conditions. The other major chronic disease found in this region is the gastric cancer.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are

Actavis (U.S.)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Ferring International Center S.A.(Switzerland)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.)

Sanofi (France)

Bayer (Germany)

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (U.S.)

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Daewoong Co. Ltd.(South Korea)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

The global chronic idiopathic constipation market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood tests, sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, balloon expulsion tests, anorectal manometry, colonic transit study, defecography, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into drug and surgery. Drugs are further segmented into acid neutralizers, laxatives and antidiarrheal, antiemetics, antiulcer, lubiprostone (amitiza) and linaclotide (linzess), misoprostol (Cytotec), colchicine/probenecid (Col-Probenecid) and Onabotulinumtoxin A (also called botulinum toxin type A or Botox), and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, gastroenterology clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global chronic idiopathic constipation market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic constipation and the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of key players within regional boundaries provide a favorable background for the market growth.

Europe is the second largest in the global chronic idiopathic constipation market. Factors such as the increasing availability of funds for research and a huge patient population followed by a well-developed healthcare sector drive the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for chronic idiopathic constipation. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and a huge patient population. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and a rapidly developing healthcare sector boost the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global chronic idiopathic constipation market due to the low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the African region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

