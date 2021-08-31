CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEMS (CDSS) INDUSTRY RESEARCH – MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market for 2018-2023.
A clinical decision support system is a health information technology system that is designed to provide physicians and other health professionals with clinical decision support, that is, assistance with clinical decision-making tasks.
CDSS is simply a decision support system that is focused on using knowledge management in such a way so as to achieve clinical advice for patient care based on multiple items of patient data.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Standalone CDSS
Integrated CPOE with CDSS
Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.
Segmentation by application:
Drug-Drug Interactions
Drug Allergy Alerts
Clinical Reminders
Clinical Guidelines
Drug Dosing Support
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Agfa Healthcare
McKesson
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
Medical Information Technology
Carestream Health
AthenaHealth
Philips Healthcare
Cerner
Siemens Healthineers
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
