Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

— For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nose landing gears are also projected to exhibit considerable growth, with the segment anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2017 to 2025.

The worldwide market for Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eaton

Heroux-Devtek

Mecaer

Safran Landing

UTC Aerospace

Honeywell International

AAR

Advantage Aviation Technologies

CIRCOR Aerospace

Liebherr

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Actuation System

Steering System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jet

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Actuation System

1.2.2 Steering System

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Narrow-Body

1.3.2 Wide-Body

1.3.3 Regional Jet

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eaton

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Eaton Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Heroux-Devtek

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Heroux-Devtek Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mecaer

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mecaer Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Safran Landing

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Safran Landing Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 UTC Aerospace

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 UTC Aerospace Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Honeywell International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Honeywell International Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AAR

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AAR Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

