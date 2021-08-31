Converged Infrastructure Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights (2017-2027)
Converged infrastructure market is growing rapidly as it reduces the total operating cost of an IT infrastructure and high level of flexibility for enterprises. Converged infrastructure has reduced the load of deploying and managing the networks, storage, servers, and other applications for the data-driven businesses. Converged infrastructure also reduces risk to business by providing high accessibility and consistency, less disruptive upgrades, and a solid platform for disaster recovery. Converged infrastructure solutions allows enterprises to get agility and automation by using tightly-coupled hardware and software product.
Converged InfrastructureMarket: Drivers and Challenges
The major driver for converged infrastructure market growth is increasing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency, improve data protection, reduce the IT cost, and aging of traditional data centers. Another driving factor for converged infrastructure market is the cloud-based converged infrastructure solutions which are providing many opportunities for enterprises. Converged Infrastructure helps business innovation for IT enterprises by providing a simplified path to the cloud, where business can experiment with and use a vast and growing array of innovation and specialized software and services.
In contrast to this, due to high cost, limited flexibility, and lack of awareness of converged infrastructure are restraining the converged infrastructure market growth.
Converged InfrastructureMarket: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of type:
- Integrated Systems
- Certified Reference Systems
- Hyper converged Systems
Segmentation on the basis of industry:
- IT and Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Defense and Government
- BFSI
- Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Others
Converged InfrastructureMarket: key players
Some of the key players for Converged infrastructure market are, Cisco System Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Symantec, Teradata, VMware, Fujitsu and Hitachi Data System
