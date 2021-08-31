Dedicated Internet Access Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2027

Internet connectivity has become essential for businesses relying on the internet to contact customers, access business applications and provide remote access to corporate systems for employees. Today, having simple connectivity in an organization is no longer sufficient, the speed, quality and availability of internet connection are increasingly impacting the organization’s productivity. Dedicated internet access has emerged as a prominent solution for businesses that require a reliable and permanent Internet connection. It is suitable for organizations that use internet to access mission critical applications and business communication. The main benefit of using dedicated Internet access is guaranteed speed and reliability. It also enabled customizable bandwidth performance and speeds. Dedicated internet access is capable of providing a scalable bandwidth between a ranges of 1.5 mbps to 100 Gbps. Moreover, increasing number of dedicated internet access solution are being deployed due to the growing need for businesses to access ever-higher IP bandwidth.

Dedicated Internet Access Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for higher bandwidth is expected thereby driving the market for dedicated internet access over the forecast period. In addition, some of the prominent drivers for dedicated internet access equipment market are factors such as the growing migration of bandwidth-intensive applications to the Internet is fuelling market spending on high-speed services, increasing trends of BYOD, and usage of applications such as video conferencing, web conferencing, Internet training and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). On the other hand, factors such as lack of awareness and technical skills can result into slow adoption rate and high cost may act as a major restraint for the dedicated internet access market.

Dedicated Internet Access Market: Segmentation

Dedicated internet access market can be segmented on the basis of delivery option, interface, application and regions. On the basis of delivery option the dedicated internet access market can be segmented into DIA Fast –E, DIA Gig – E, DIA 10Gig – E and others. On the basis of interface, the dedicated internet access market can be segmented as T1, T3, SONET and Ethernet. Whereas the application segment in the dedicated internet access market may include corporate communication, Videoconferencing, Web server, Voice over IP (VoIP) others. Regionally, dedicated internet access market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Dedicated Internet Access Market: Regional Outlook

Dedicated internet access market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe. North America has a wide presence of key dedicated internet access solution providers and significant growth in need for high speed internet in organization based across the region as well as U.S. is considered as the high adopter of connected technology. On the other hand, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan as well as Japan region is expected to grow at a significantly higher rate as compared to the other region in the dedicated internet access market and will see a good growth rate in the future, due to the growing number of enterprise in the region as well as high adoption of cloud computing. Eastern Europe, Latin America and MEA is expected to see a moderate growth rate in the dedicated internet access market.

Dedicated Internet Access Market: Competition Landscape

Among the prominent players involved in dedicated internet access market, companies such as Verizon Communications, Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, Cogent Communications, Inc., AT&T Inc., Connet, Inc., GTT Communications, Inc., Tata Communications Ltd. and British Telecommunications plc., among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the dedicated internet access market.

