Demand for Packer Bottle Market to Surge in the Packer Bottle Market End-use Industry During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

The global packer bottles market will register 6.4% CAGR through 2027, according to a report by Future Market Insights (FMI). In terms of sales, the packer bottles market is estimated to account for revenue worth US$ 3,555 Mn by 2017. By 2027, sales of packer bottles for application in tablets and capsules will reach 74,418 units. Food & beverages, and pharmaceutical sector will be major end-users of packer bottles. In addition, chemicals, followed by food & beverages sector is expected to exhibit highest CAGR through 2027.

Polyethylene will Remain Preferred Plastic Material for Packer Bottles Globally

Increasing preference for plastic materials, and anti-counterfeit packer bottles are factors driving growth of the global packer bottles market. Based on material type, manufacturers operating in the market will primarily rely more on plastic for production of packer bottles than glass. By 2017, sales of plastic packer bottles is expected to reach US$ 2,018.3 Mn in revenue. Polyethylene sub-segment of plastic material for packer bottles will retain its dominance in terms of value as well as volume in the market. In terms of value, sales of packer bottles of capacity size above 500 cc is estimated to register 6.6% CAGR through 2027.

Government in various countries are increasingly encouraging development of private healthcare market. This will fuel demand for packer bottles in healthcare sector. In addition, increasing shipping needs has revved up demand for bags & containers for transportation of products and materials globally. Such factors will significantly contribute to growth of the global packer bottle market through 2027. In contrast, soaring adoption of blister packaging is likely to hinder growth of the market. Additionally, increasing commoditization and extensive reforms is likely to hike the prices of packer bottles, which will further inhibit demand for packer bottles.

North America to Remain the Largest Market for Packer Bottles

In terms of value, North America will continue to be the leading market for packer bottles, and is expected to exhibit highest CAGR by 2027-end. Pharmaceutical sector will be the largest end-user of packer bottles manufactured in North America. Attributed to chemical inertness and impermeable features, the glass packer bottles will witness a comparatively higher demand in pharmaceutical and chemical sector.

In terms of value, India and China will register highest CAGR among other countries of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The packer bottle market in APEJ is projected to register 6.6% CAGR through 2027. Polyethylene segment will witness significant demand from manufacturers of packer bottles operating in the APEJ region. HDPE segment among polyethylene materials will register highest 7.1% CAGR through 2027. In contrast, market for packer bottles in MEA and Latin America are expected to register a relatively low CAGR through 2027.

Key market players identified in FMI’s report include Amcor Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Group Inc., Mpact Limited, Comar, LLC., Berlin Packaging, LLC, Beatson Clark Limited, Alpha Packaging, Inc., Maynard and Harris Plastics Ltd., CL Smith Company, Shanghai Hopeck International Trade Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fu Kang Plastic Products Co., Ltd, Jiangmen K. K. Plastic Factory Ltd., Xuzhou Das Packing Solution Co., Ltd, Andler Packaging Group, Aaron Packaging, Inc., KG International, Inc., Avantis Packaging, Inc., Graham Packaging Company L.P., O.Berk Company, LLC.

