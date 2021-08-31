DNA Forensic Solution Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global DNA Forensic Solution Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

DNA forensics is a science that uses the genetic material for human identification; investigation in criminal and civil cases; and healthcare research. Genetic material is obtained from sources such as blood, hair, saliva, bones, tissue, teeth, and semen.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the DNA Forensic Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DNA Forensic Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

The rising instances of terror and violent activities are contributing to the need for adopting DNA forensic solutions. Several developed and developing countries are facing numerous security threats. This encourages the governments to investigate and identify criminals to prevent such attacks and take precautions against border and terrorist attacks. DNA forensic solutions aid the governments of various regions in tracking terrorists and criminals and identifying victims as well as suicide bombers of accidents.

The DNA forensic solution market is majorly concentrated owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers. This market report studies the competitiveness of the DNA testing market containing various key manufacturers adopting competitive strategies and offering wide product portfolio. The analysts also analyze the key focus areas of the DNA service manufacturers to sustain profitably in the DNA forensic solution market.

The global DNA Forensic Solution market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DNA Forensic Solution.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Applied DNA Sciences

General Electric Company

IDEMIA

Laboratory Corporation of America

NEC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blood

Hair

Saliva

Bones

Tissue

Teeth

Semen

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Law enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical security

Table Of Contents:

1 DNA Forensic Solution Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DNA Forensic Solution

1.2 Classification of DNA Forensic Solution by Types

1.2.1 Global DNA Forensic Solution Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global DNA Forensic Solution Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Blood

1.2.4 Hair

1.2.5 Saliva

1.2.6 Bones

1.2.7 Tissue

1.2.8 Teeth

1.2.9 Semen

1.3 Global DNA Forensic Solution Market by Application

1.3.1 Global DNA Forensic Solution Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Law enforcement

1.3.3 Biodefense

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Physical security

1.4 Global DNA Forensic Solution Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global DNA Forensic Solution Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) DNA Forensic Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) DNA Forensic Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) DNA Forensic Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) DNA Forensic Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) DNA Forensic Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of DNA Forensic Solution (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Applied DNA Sciences

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 DNA Forensic Solution Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Applied DNA Sciences DNA Forensic Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 General Electric Company

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 DNA Forensic Solution Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 General Electric Company DNA Forensic Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IDEMIA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 DNA Forensic Solution Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IDEMIA DNA Forensic Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Laboratory Corporation of America

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 DNA Forensic Solution Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Laboratory Corporation of America DNA Forensic Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 NEC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 DNA Forensic Solution Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NEC DNA Forensic Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

