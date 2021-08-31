Dynamometer Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 -2028

The essentiality of dynamometers in force and energy measurements including torque and brake force are anticipated to continue supporting market growth in automotive aerospace and manufacturing industries among others.

Growing Use of Electric Motors to Support Dynamometer Market Growth

In the field of medicine, hand-held dynamometers find applications in the treatment of hand trauma patients, while checking strength and grip. In the automotive industry the increased precision and reduced maintenance requirements, fast load change ability, are increasingly making it a favored tool in the industry. The high demand of motors and generators in the manufacturing industry is creating a relatively high demand for dynamometers in the sector, for the growing preference to factory automation.

Dynamometer is expected to play an important role in accurate measurements when it comes to power, force, torque and speed in global manufacturing and automotive sectors, owing to concerns over environmental pollution to reduce emission and noise from exhausts. Growing quality standards in vehicle manufacturing, and growing awareness of quality in manufacturing and aerospace industries are expected to propel the market forwards in the near future.

Dynamometers will also see great application R&D laboratories that are working on creating clean energy sources such as wind turbines, for measuring large amounts of energy efficiently. Multi-component dynamometers will also see growing demand owing to their applications in axial pressure calculations in machining and cutting tools industry. The emerging Noise, Vibration and Harness field for engine and power train modifications is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for dynamometer market players in the coming years.

Key Players Focus on Research and Development for Tech Innovations and Upgrades

Major market players including Dynostar Dynamometers, Horiba Europe GmbH, Dyno One Inc., and Dyne Systems Inc. are increasingly focusing on product innovations and improvements to attract business.

Dynostar Dynamometers provide an efficient data acquisition system and programmable logic controller system for improved control and high reliability on assembly lines, and robotic activity in automotive and manufacturing industries.

KDE- Direct recently launched their V3 Dynamometer range custom machined components, for aerospace industry requirements of real-flight condition simulations, such as altitude, humidity, and temperature among others to enhance capabilities related to safety and performance.

Dyno One Inc. is operating a versatile segment for remanufactured dynamometers, which involves buying older eddy current, AC, and DC dynamometers and retrofitting them with modern components according to consumer needs to provide them competent equipment for a highly reduced price in comparison to that of a completely new purchase in the automotive and manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing and Energy Industry Boost Demand for Dynamometers in North America

North America is anticipated to continue as the leader in market share for dynamometers through the forecast period owing to the massive demand of liquid friction dynamometers arising from the power and energy sector of the region. Growing private sector investments in manufacturing industry across the region will also create lucrative opportunities for dynamometer market players in North America.

On the other hand, developing nations such as China and India are seeing a relatively rapid rise in a number of industries such as waste water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas, which will consequently build demand for dynamometers in the Asia Pacific market as well.

Segmentation of the Global Dynamometer Market

Dynamometers can be broadly divided on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product types, dynamometers can be divided into solid friction dynamometers, eddy current dynamometers, and liquid friction dynamometers. On the terms of applications, dynamometers can be divided on the value of kilowatts: 0-700 for car engines, 1mw to 8mw for wind turbines and high performance cars, and 8mw to 900mw for wind and gas turbines and jet engines.

This report about the dynamometer market gives global and regional level assessments to identify and make use of vital data that has been supported through in-depth research on factors such as competitive scenarios and unexplored business opportunities.