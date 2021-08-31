Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017-2027

Electrically conductive adhesives are adhesives used in joining electrical or electronic components in order to complete a circuit and to maintain conductivity within the circuit. In short, adhesives which can conduct electricity and complete a circuit when applied over an electrical component. There are various types of electrically conductive adhesives available in the global market such as epoxy based adhesives and silicon based adhesives, among others. Generally, these adhesives contain filler material that enhances the characteristic properties of adhesives such as resistance to moisture, low shrinkage properties and strong bonds, among others. Electronically conductive adhesives need to be excellent adhesives in order to increase electromagnetic interference shielding. They are used for providing thermal stability, connecting electrical junctions and adding stability to the electrical component. Electrically conductive adhesives have manifested as a viable alternative for the soldering process in manufacturing of electrical components, along with multiple other processes and applications. Historically, these adhesives were not capable of providing strength when applied to certain metals or electrical components. In order to overcome this disadvantage, various companies modified their manufacturing process and changed the composition of adhesives so as to produce electrically conductive adhesives which were useful in advanced electronics equipment. Electrically conductive adhesives have distinct characteristic properties which allow for their application in an array of uses, such as in PV solar panels, LED/OLEDs, Touch Panel Screens and electronic devices, among others. Another application for these adhesives is in advanced electronics systems such as in the space operations.

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Dynamics:

Demand for electrically conductive adhesives is increasing due to rising demand from the electronics industry. Technological advancements in electronics products has resulted in an increase in the demand for advanced adhesive materials that offer strength, conductivity and compatibility with electronic circuits. Electrically conductive adhesives are a fairly suitable option to meet this niche demand that drives the market. Besides this, disposal of electronic and electrical wastage creates environmental issues and pollution hazards. There are various regulations laid down by governments in developed countries in order to minimize pollution. Owing to this, use of electrically conductive adhesives is regulated closely; which adversely affects the market and restricts demand. This is a major constraint in the global electrically conductive adhesives market.

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, global electrically conductive adhesives market are segmented into;

Epoxy based adhesive

Polyurethane based adhesive

Silicon based adhesives

Acrylate based adhesives

other

On the basis of filler, global electrically conductive adhesives market are segmented into;

silver

copper

graphite

nickel

other

On the basis of End use, global electrically conductive adhesives market are segmented into;

Electrical

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Electrically conductive adhesives market is mainly dominated by the Asia Pacific region owing to the presence of major electronics companies in the region. Also, growth of the electronics industry in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, among other countries is prompt. On account of this, the demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to increase and is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. Being major consumers and producers, China, followed by Taiwan and Korea are expected to dominate the electrically conductive adhesives market over the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to register stagnant growth over this time frame due to the economic slowdown in Europe. Demand for the electrically conductive adhesive market in North America is expected to increase owing to growth in the solar industry where these adhesives are most commonly used. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Player:

Examples of some market participants in the global electrically conductive adhesives market, as identified across the value chain, include Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Msaterbond, The 3M Company , H.B. Fuller, Aremco Products, Inc., DOW Corning, Coatex Industries, Bacon Adhesives, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Permatex and Kemtron Ltd., among others.