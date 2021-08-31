EPDM and SSBR Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global EPDM and SSBR Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for EPDM and SSBR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the EPDM and SSBR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kumhopolychem

Mitsui Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

SK Global Chemical

NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

China Petro (Jilin)

Firestone

Goodyear

Asahi Kase

DOW

Michelin

Sumitomo

Sibur

JSR

Dynasol

Polimeri Europa

ZEON

Kumho Petrochemical

Chi Mei

SINOPEC

CNPC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EPDM

SSBR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tires

Medical Equipment

Rubber Hose

Cables

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 EPDM and SSBR Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 EPDM

1.2.2 SSBR

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tires

1.3.2 Medical Equipment

1.3.3 Rubber Hose

1.3.4 Cables

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kumhopolychem

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 EPDM and SSBR Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kumhopolychem EPDM and SSBR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Mitsui Chemical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 EPDM and SSBR Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mitsui Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sumitomo Chemical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 EPDM and SSBR Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SK Global Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 EPDM and SSBR Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SK Global Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 EPDM and SSBR Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc EPDM and SSBR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 China Petro (Jilin)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 EPDM and SSBR Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 China Petro (Jilin) EPDM and SSBR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Firestone

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 EPDM and SSBR Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Firestone EPDM and SSBR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

