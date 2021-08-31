Field-effect Rectifier Diodes Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects (2018-2028)

Field-effect Rectifier Diodes

The efficiency of power convertors is improved significantly by using field-effect rectifier diodes. Though the efficiency of a device’s power convertor is increased, field-effect rectifier diodes ensure that the thermal margin is not adversely affected, thus facilitating proper design. Since field-effect rectifier diodes lower the V­ RRM , the V F /V R trade-off output is more desirable. Lower V F ensures good efficiency, while lower I R ensures good thermal margin, and consequentially, an easy design. Companies offer flat packages of field-effect rectifier diodes to adapt to the charger’s internal design. This increases the power density and improves convection cooling of the atmosphere surrounding the field-effect rectifier diode. Also, manufacturers keep the V RRM as low as possible, with optimal I 0 , in order to give the charger designers an opportunity to adhere to the applicable energy saving standards.

Field-effect Rectifier Diodes Market: Drivers & Challenges

Field-effect rectifier diodes allow both, a decrease in coefficient value of leakage current temperature and a decrease in the voltage drop. This way, field-effect rectifier diodes are much more efficient in improving the runaway safety margin as compared to the typical runaway safety margin offered by Schottky barrier devices. Also, the density and functional efficiency offered by field-effect rectifier diodes is much better when compared to Schottky barrier devices. Such factors are expected to drive the global field-effect rectifier diodes market. Today, manufacturers offer customized field-effect rectifier diodes with variable forward voltage drop and leakage current, which are dependent on the requirements of the targeted applications. The availability of smaller, optimized field-effect rectifier diodes enables the development of compact adapters, switched mode power supply, and chargers with mitigated power losses, which, in turn, lessens the heat sinking. In order to design switched mode power supply, LED lighting, chargers, and photovoltaic systems, manufacturers choose field-effect rectifier diodes for their small and efficient power converters. Thus, field-effect rectifier diodes are leading the development of new systems that serve both, the form factor and stringent environmental regulatory standards, and have smaller enclosures. Factors such as these are expected to drive the global field-effect rectifier diodes market. The research and innovations carried out to upgrade mobile device chargers, and the ever-rising demand for smartphones, consequentially enhance the growth rate of the smartphone chargers market, which, in turn, is expected to propel the global field-effect rectifier diodes market to greater heights.

Though manufacturers offer field-effect rectifier diodes with optimal specifications, stringent and lengthy energy saving standards hinder the proper balancing of supply and demand. This factor is expected to challenge the growth of the global field-effect rectifier diodes market.

Field-effect Rectifier Diodes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of voltage, the global field-effect rectifier diodes market can be segmented into the following:

45V – Below 60V

60V – Below 75V

75V – Below 90V

90V – 100V

On the basis of application, the global field-effect rectifier diodes market is segmented as follows:

Auxiliary Power UPS Home Appliances Air Conditioning Server and Telecom Power

USB Chargers

Switched Mode Power Supply

DC-DC Convertor Modules

Industrial Power Tooling Chargers Factory Automation



Field-effect Rectifier Diodes Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, China is expected to register the highest growth in the field-effect rectifier diodes market, due to the high presence of electronic component manufacturers continuously looking for relevant upgrades in the sector. Currently, North America, especially the United States, leads the field-effect rectifier diodes market, owing to the increased power saving measures implemented by governments and manufacturers in the region. The Southeast Asia and Other Asia Pacific region is expected to register the second-highest growth rate in the field-effect rectifier diodes market, due to the ever-growing telecommunication sector in countries such as India, Japan, and Indonesia.

Field-effect Rectifier Diodes Market: Key Players

STMicroelectronics is a major player in the field-effect rectifier diodes market. Some other vendors with the potential to become key players in the field-effect rectifier diodes market are Electronic Devices, Inc.; TE Connectivity; NXP Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, and Diodes Incorporated, among others. Start-ups focusing on field-effect rectifier diodes are also playing a major role in driving the global field-effect rectifier diodes market.

