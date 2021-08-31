Fire Engine and Fire Truck Market 2018 Analysis and Forecast 2025 Segmented by Application

Global Fire Engine and Fire Truck market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Engine and Fire Truck.

This industry study presents the global Fire Engine and Fire Truck market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Fire Engine and Fire Truck production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Fire Engine and Fire Truck in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

Magirus

REV Group

Ziegler

Gimaex

Bronto Skylift

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

Jieda Fire-protection

Fire Engine and Fire Truck Breakdown Data by Type

Fire fighting vehicle

Elevating fire truck

Special fire truck

Fire Engine and Fire Truck Breakdown Data by Application

Municipal fire

Industrial fire

ARFF

Fire Engine and Fire Truck Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

