GLOBAL A2 MILK MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

A2 Milk Market:

Executive Summary

A2 milk is cow’s milk that mostly lacks a form of β-casein proteins called A1 and instead has mostly the A2 form.

The global A2 Milk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the A2 Milk market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of A2 Milk in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of A2 Milk in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global A2 Milk market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global A2 Milk market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The a2 Milk Company

Freedom Nutritional

Fonterra

Vietnam Dairy Products

GCMMF (Amul)

Provilac Dairy Farms

Vedaaz Organics

Ratnawali Dairy Products

Market size by Product

Liquid A2 Milk

Powder A2 Milk

Market size by End User

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global A2 Milk market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of A2 Milk market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global A2 Milk companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of A2 Milk submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of A2 Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of A2 Milk market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 A2 Milk Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global A2 Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Liquid A2 Milk

1.4.3 Powder A2 Milk

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global A2 Milk Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Infant Formula

1.5.3 Dairy Products

1.5.4 Bakery & Confectionery

1.5.5 Milk & Milk-based Beverages

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global A2 Milk Market Size

2.1.1 Global A2 Milk Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global A2 Milk Sales 2014-2025

2.2 A2 Milk Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global A2 Milk Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global A2 Milk Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 A2 Milk Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 A2 Milk Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 A2 Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global A2 Milk Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 A2 Milk Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 A2 Milk Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 A2 Milk Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 A2 Milk Price by Manufacturers

3.4 A2 Milk Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 A2 Milk Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers A2 Milk Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into A2 Milk Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global A2 Milk Sales by Product

4.2 Global A2 Milk Revenue by Product

4.3 A2 Milk Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global A2 Milk Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 The a2 Milk Company

11.1.1 The a2 Milk Company Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The a2 Milk Company A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 The a2 Milk Company A2 Milk Products Offered

11.1.5 The a2 Milk Company Recent Development

11.2 Freedom Nutritional

11.2.1 Freedom Nutritional Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Freedom Nutritional A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Freedom Nutritional A2 Milk Products Offered

11.2.5 Freedom Nutritional Recent Development

11.3 Fonterra

11.3.1 Fonterra Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Fonterra A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Fonterra A2 Milk Products Offered

11.3.5 Fonterra Recent Development

11.4 Vietnam Dairy Products

11.4.1 Vietnam Dairy Products Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Vietnam Dairy Products A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Vietnam Dairy Products A2 Milk Products Offered

11.4.5 Vietnam Dairy Products Recent Development

11.5 GCMMF (Amul)

11.5.1 GCMMF (Amul) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 GCMMF (Amul) A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 GCMMF (Amul) A2 Milk Products Offered

11.5.5 GCMMF (Amul) Recent Development

11.6 Provilac Dairy Farms

11.6.1 Provilac Dairy Farms Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Provilac Dairy Farms A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Provilac Dairy Farms A2 Milk Products Offered

11.6.5 Provilac Dairy Farms Recent Development

11.7 Vedaaz Organics

11.7.1 Vedaaz Organics Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Vedaaz Organics A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Vedaaz Organics A2 Milk Products Offered

11.7.5 Vedaaz Organics Recent Development

11.8 Ratnawali Dairy Products

11.8.1 Ratnawali Dairy Products Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Ratnawali Dairy Products A2 Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Ratnawali Dairy Products A2 Milk Products Offered

11.8.5 Ratnawali Dairy Products Recent Development

Continuous…

