Global Food Traceability Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Food Traceability Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Food traceability is tracing any food, feed, food-producing animal or substance that will be used for consumption, through all stages of production, processing and distribution to identify and address risks and protect public health.

Food traceability is a way of responding to potential risks that can arise in food and feed, to ensure that all food products are safe for citizens to eat.

The food traceability industry has got a great development in the past five years. In 2014, the total market size was 7813.38 million dollars. The growth rate is approximately 9% in the last five years.

Food traceability system, which is widely used, has proved to be very useful in tracing the food and protecting the health.

Considering the development of downstream industry and public awareness of the food safety, we estimate that the growth food traceability market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 11% compound average growth rate to 2020.

The global Food Traceability market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Traceability market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Food Traceability in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Traceability in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Food Traceability market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food Traceability market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Honeywell

Intelex Technologies

SAP

Bcfooderp

Trimble

Food Decision Software

JustFoodERP

IBM

Intact

Mass Group

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349201-global-food-traceability-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Meat Traceability System

Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System

Milk Food Traceability System

Market size by End User

Government Department

Food Suppliers

Retailers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

​The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Food Traceability market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food Traceability market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Food Traceability companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Food Traceability submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3349201-global-food-traceability-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Traceability Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Traceability Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Meat Traceability System

1.4.3 Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System

1.4.4 Milk Food Traceability System

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Food Traceability Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Government Department

1.5.3 Food Suppliers

1.5.4 Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Honeywell

11.1.1 Honeywell Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Honeywell Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Honeywell Food Traceability Products Offered

11.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

11.2 Intelex Technologies

11.2.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Intelex Technologies Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Intelex Technologies Food Traceability Products Offered

11.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 SAP Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 SAP Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 SAP Food Traceability Products Offered

11.3.5 SAP Recent Development

11.4 Bcfooderp

11.4.1 Bcfooderp Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Bcfooderp Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Bcfooderp Food Traceability Products Offered

11.4.5 Bcfooderp Recent Development

11.5 Trimble

11.5.1 Trimble Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Trimble Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Trimble Food Traceability Products Offered

11.5.5 Trimble Recent Development

11.6 Food Decision Software

11.6.1 Food Decision Software Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Food Decision Software Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Food Decision Software Food Traceability Products Offered

11.6.5 Food Decision Software Recent Development

11.7 JustFoodERP

11.7.1 JustFoodERP Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 JustFoodERP Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 JustFoodERP Food Traceability Products Offered

11.7.5 JustFoodERP Recent Development

11.8 IBM

11.8.1 IBM Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 IBM Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 IBM Food Traceability Products Offered

11.8.5 IBM Recent Development

11.9 Intact

11.9.1 Intact Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Intact Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Intact Food Traceability Products Offered

11.9.5 Intact Recent Development

11.10 Mass Group

11.10.1 Mass Group Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Mass Group Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Mass Group Food Traceability Products Offered

11.10.5 Mass Group Recent Development

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349201-global-food-traceability-market-insights-forecast-to-2025