Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (NabtescoWestinghouseFaiveleyFangdaKangniStanleyPanasonicHorton AutomaticsJiachengShanghai ElectricManusaKTK)
Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as a ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.
Scope of the Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Report
This report focuses on the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
For industry structure analysis, the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 63.82% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
The worldwide market for Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Segment by Manufacturers
Nabtesco
Westinghouse
Faiveley
Fangda
Kangni
Stanley
Panasonic
Horton Automatics
Jiacheng
Shanghai Electric
Manusa
KTK
Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Segment by Type
Full-Closed Type
Semi-Closed Type
Half Height Type
Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Metro
Other Transportation
Some of the Points cover in Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Industry in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market by key countries in these regions
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
- Growth rate
Chapter 11: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
- Regions
- Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
