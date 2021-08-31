Global Wheat Seeds Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Wheat Seeds Market

Wheat seed refers to the seed of wheat, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal crops worldwide.

Commonly, there are two sources of wheat seed, one is selected and saved by famers from harvested wheat and the other is breed and produced by commercial enterprises. In this report, we will only have analysis on the market, enterprises and other information about commercial wheat seed.

Seed enterprises consider wheat seed to be of secondary importance, since it is a self-pollinating crop and the grain can be used as seed, farmers tend to replant their own seed. Currently, the commercial rate of wheat is not that high, there is quite large market potential.

Currently, there are huge number of enterprises those have wheat seed business, the market competition is intensive. The breeding technology of wheat seed is not advanced; involved enterprises had better pay more attention on the technology of wheat seed breeding to gain more market share. In last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of hybrid wheat through the use of gametocide and CMS lines.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wheat Seeds market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheat Seeds business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wheat Seeds market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wheat Seeds value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Winter Wheat Seed

Spring Wheat Seed

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Farm Planting

Personal Planting

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Jiangsu Dahua Seed

Anhui Wanken

Zhongnongfa Seed Industry

Gansu Dunhuang

Jiangsu Mingtian

Win-all Hi-tech

Hefei Fengle Seed

Jiangsu Zhongjiang

Longping High-Tech

Henan Huangfanqu Dishen Seed

China National Seed

Henan Tiancun

Shandong Luyan

Henan Qiule Seed Industry

Shandong Denghai

Zhong Bang Seed

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wheat Seeds consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wheat Seeds market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wheat Seeds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wheat Seeds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wheat Seeds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wheat Seeds Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Wheat Seeds Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Wheat Seeds Segment by Type

2.2.1 Winter Wheat Seed

2.2.2 Spring Wheat Seed

2.3 Wheat Seeds Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Wheat Seeds Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Wheat Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Wheat Seeds Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Wheat Seeds Segment by Application

2.4.1 Farm Planting

2.4.2 Personal Planting

2.5 Wheat Seeds Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Wheat Seeds Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Wheat Seeds Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Wheat Seeds Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Wheat Seeds by Players

3.1 Global Wheat Seeds Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wheat Seeds Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wheat Seeds Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Wheat Seeds Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Wheat Seeds Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Wheat Seeds Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Wheat Seeds Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Wheat Seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Wheat Seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Wheat Seeds Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Wheat Seeds by Regions

4.1 Wheat Seeds by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wheat Seeds Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Wheat Seeds Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Wheat Seeds Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Wheat Seeds Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Wheat Seeds Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Wheat Seeds Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Wheat Seeds Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Wheat Seeds Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Wheat Seeds Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Wheat Seeds Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Wheat Seeds Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

…..

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Wheat Seeds

Table Product Specifications of Wheat Seeds

Figure Wheat Seeds Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Wheat Seeds Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K MT)

Continued…

