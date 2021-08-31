Halloween in the UK Market 2019: Poundland, B&M, Home Bargains, Tesco, ASDA, H&M, Waitrose, John Lewis, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, New Look, Aldi, Co-op, Lidl, Wilko, Missguided

“Halloween in the UK – 2018”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Halloween. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Scope

– Over half of UK consumers spent on Halloween with shopper penetration rising 4.5ppts on 2017 to reach 51.5%.

– Decorations increased in popularity as more people to chose to dress up their homes for Halloween.

– Discounters proved popular for clothing & costume accessories as value for money influenced retailer choice.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2386282

Reasons to buy

– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which categories within Halloween are shopped the most by consumers and to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.

– Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and interesting product ranges in order to maximise sales potential.

– Use our in-depth analysis to understand which retailers are leading in certain Halloween product categories and why.

– Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each Halloween category.

Companies Mentioned:

Poundland

B&M

Home Bargains

Tesco

ASDA

H&M

Waitrose

John Lewis

Morrisons

Sainsbury’s

New Look

Aldi

Co-op

Lidl

Wilko

Missguided

Topshop

ASOS

Amazon

Boots

Primark

Superdrug

WH Smith

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Pinterest

Poundstretcher

TK Maxx

Iceland

Marks & Spencer

Netflix

Apple

The Works

Next

Clinton Cards

Else place an Inquire before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2386282

Table of Contents

THE KEY FINDINGS

The Key Findings

Over half of UK consumers spent on Halloween with shopper penetration rising 4.5ppts on 2017 to reach 51.5%

Decorations increased in popularity as more people to chose to dress up their homes for Halloween

Discounters proved popular for clothing & costume accessories as value for money influenced retailer choice

Trend insight – stores

Trend insight – social media – Instagram

Trend insight – social media – Facebook

Trend insight – social media – Twitter

Trend insight – online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Halloween shopper penetration

Halloween retail penetration

Halloween leisure/going out penetration

Halloween shopper profile

Financial wellbeing

Halloween spending

Financing spending

Halloween spending

Halloween activities

Halloween statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings – grocers

Retailer ratings – non-food retailers

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]