Healthcare BPO Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Healthcare BPO market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare BPO market by product type and applications/end industries.

US is the largest Maket of Healthcare BPO, with revenue market share over 58% in 2015, There are lots of companies in US chould provide all kinds of Healthcare BPO and they often have branch around the world, they are the most important player in the market.

Europe, following US, takes revenue market share of 22% in 2015. Asia is an important market of Healthcare BPO, accounting for 16% revenue market share in 2015 and with average growth rate over 17% during past 5 years.

Quintiles, HCL, Cognizant, Covance and Accenture are the top player in the market. The top 18 companies occupy 21% of global revenue.

The global Healthcare BPO market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare BPO.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Quintiles

HCL

Cognizant

Covance

Accenture

Inventiv

Catalent

Parexel

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim

Charles Rivers

Genpact

Sutherland

PremierBPO

Firstsource

PPD

GeBBS Healthcare

Indian Healthcare BPO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Healthcare Payer BPO

Healthcare Provider BPO

Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Non-Clinical Services

