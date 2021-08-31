Healthcare Nanotechnology 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
It is defined as the study of controlling, manipulating and creating systems based on their atomic or molecular specifications. As stated by the US National Science and Technology Council, the essence of nanotechnology is the ability to manipulate matters at atomic, molecular and supra-molecular levels for creation of newer structures and devices. Generally, this science deals with structures sized between 1 to 100 nanometer (nm) in at least one dimension and involves in modulation and fabrication of nanomaterials and nanodevices.
Nanotechnology is becoming a crucial driving force behind innovation in medicine and healthcare, with a range of advances including nanoscale therapeutics, biosensors, implantable devices, drug delivery systems, and imaging technologies.
The classification of Healthcare Nanotechnology includes Nanomedicine, Nano Medical Devices, Nano Diagnosis and Other product. And the sales proportion of Nanomedicine in 2017 is about 86.5%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Nanotechnology market size was 160800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 306100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Nanotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Nanotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amgen
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Abbott
UCB
Roche
Celgene
Sanofi
Merck & Co
Biogen
Stryker
Gilead Sciences
Pfizer
3M Company
Johnson & Johnson
Smith & Nephew
Leadiant Biosciences
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Shire
Ipsen
Endo International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Nanomedicine
Nano Medical Devices
Nano Diagnosis
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Anticancer
CNS Product
Anti-infective
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Nanotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Nanotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
