Home Furniture in the US Market 2019–2023 : Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Home Furniture in the US Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the home furniture market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live. With the rapid urbanization and improved standards of living, the need for furniture has increased considerably over the last few years.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1482541-home-furniture-market-in-the-us-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the home furniture market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from new home furniture sold to residential customers in the US.

The report, Home Furniture Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ashley Furniture HomeStore

• La-Z-Boy

• IKEA

• Williams-Sonoma

• Rooms To Go

• Mattress Firm

Other prominent vendors

• RH MODERN

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Pier 1 Imports

• Raymour & Flanigan

• Sleep Number

• Klaussner Home Furnishings

• Ethan Allen

• Bassett Furniture

• Dorel Industries

• Sauder Woodworking

• Crate and Barrel

• Wayfair

• JCPenney

• American Furniture Manufacturing

Market driver

• Improving residential construction market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Inherent threat from re-used furniture market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Surging demand for eco-friendly furniture

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1482541-home-furniture-market-in-the-us-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Global furniture market

Global home furniture market

PART 06: Market overview

Furniture market in the US

Market size and forecast

Home furniture market in the US

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Home furniture market in the US by product

Home furniture market in the US by living room furniture

Home furniture market in the US by bedroom furniture

Home furniture market in the US by storage furniture

Home furniture market in the US by others

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channels

Home furniture market in the US by distribution channels

Home furniture market in the US by brick and mortar

Home furniture market in the US by online mode

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1482541

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)