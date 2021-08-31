HOME USED LUMINAIRES MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, GROWTH, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of Home Used Luminaires in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home Used Luminaires in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Home Used Luminaires market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Home Used Luminaires market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home Used Luminaires market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Home Used Luminaires include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Home Used Luminaires include
NVC
Philips
Opple
FSL
Leedarson Luminaire
PAK
Topstar
Osram
Liaoyuan Lighting
TCP
Panasonnic
Huayi Lighting
Toshiba
TCL
Forest Lighting
Kingsun Optoelectronic
Feilo Acoustics
Hongyar Electrical
Midea
Yankon
NPU
Handson
GE Lighting
GY LED
Thorn
Market Size Split by Type
Traditional
LED
Market Size Split by Application
Living Room
Kitchen
Toilet
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Home Used Luminaires market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Home Used Luminaires market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Home Used Luminaires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
