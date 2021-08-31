Impact of Key Factors on the Growth of Global Hair Care Packaging Market During 2018 – 2028

Hair Care Packaging Market: Overview : Due to the increased purchasing power of individuals and improved living standards, the personal care and cosmetics market is at its peak, and expected to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period. Hair care packaging products are segmented on the basis of the form of the hair products. Hair oil is a prominent segment in the global hair care packaging market. Hair care packaging is designed by considering the temperature, form, quantity, and composition of the hair care product. Some of the key brands that are influencing the trends and patterns of hair care packaging are Henkel, Procter & Gamble, KAO, L’oreal, and Unilever. The sizes of hair care packaging products play a key role in the marketing and sales of hair care products. The spending limit of people on hair care products in different regional areas is decided by the popularity of hair care packaging products. For example, in developed countries, people can spend on high volume bottles of hair shampoo, but in undeveloped countries, people can spend only on low volume shampoo sachets.

Hair Care Packaging Market: Dynamics : The hair care packaging market is trending in developed countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, United States, and France. Due to the increasing spending power of people on personal care and new product types in hair care, the hair care packaging market is growing. Plastic material is mostly used in hair care packaging products. The ban on plastic material in some leading countries is restraining the growth of the hair care packaging market. Low cost and less in weight hair care packaging with recycling ability are highly acceptable by hair oil companies. Hair care packaging should be durable for a long period and withstand all environmental conditions. The research and launch of new products for hair care are responsible for the development of new hair care packaging types. Hair care packaging plays an important role in the branding of companies, and attracts more costumers toward their products.

Hair Care Packaging Market: Segmentation : The global hair packaging market is segmented by considering the hair care product, their form, type of packaging, and material used for the manufacturing of packaging products.

On the basis of hair care product, the global hair care packaging market is segmented into: Hair Oil, Shampoos, Conditioners, Dry Shampoos, Hair Wax, Hair Creams, Hair Sprays, Hair Dyes, Hair Perfumes; On the basis of form of hair care product, the global hair care packaging market is segmented into: Liquid, Solid, Semi-solid; On the basis of type of packaging, the global hair care packaging market is segmented into: Sprayers, Droppers, Bags & Pouches, Sachets, Bottles, Jars, Tubes , Cartons; On the basis of material used in the manufacturing of hair care packaging products, the global hair care packaging market is segmented into: Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard;

Hair Care Packaging Market: Geographical Outlook : The growth of regional hair care packaging markets depends upon the position of the personal care & cosmetics industry in that specific region. The Asia Pacific hair care packaging market is projected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, China and India are the largest exporters and consumers of hair care products. Europe and North America are expected to be second and third ranked in the hair care packaging market, respectively. Increasing research and the introduction of new hair care products are acting as key drivers for the growth of the hair care packaging market around the world. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness fast-paced growth in the hair care packaging market during the forecast period.

Hair Care Packaging Market: Key Players : Some of the key players operating in the hair care packaging market are as follows: HCP Packaging Co Ltd, RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer Holdings GmbH, Silgan Holdings Inc., ABC Packaging, AptarGroup, Inc., AREXIM Packaging, DS Smith Plc, Fusion Packaging Solutions Inc., Graham Packaging Company Inc.;

The global hair care packaging market has been divided into seven regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

