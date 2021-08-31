Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the industrial planetary gearbox market by product type (standard industrial planetary gearboxes and precision industrial planetary gearboxes) and by end-user (robotics and machine tools, automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, industrial manufacturing, and others). This report also provides information based on geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The market study identifies the growing demand for planetary gearbox from the automotive industry to be one of the primary growth factors for the industrial planetary gearbox market. Planetary gears are extensively used in transmission and differential systems in the automotive industry. These gearboxes are steadily used in automotive powertrain as they deliver high power, durability, high torque-to-weight ratios, and configuration flexibility. The rising demand for fuel efficiency, caused by rising environmental concerns and rising fuel costs, will simultaneously demand for efficient transmissions. Manufacturers are innovating and developing planetary gear transmission using planetary gearbox. Also, vendors are also focused on developing planetary gear transmission with planetary gear trains for electric vehicles.

Our market analysts estimate that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 5% by 2022.

The growing emergence of magnetic planetary gearboxes will drive the growth of the industrial planetary gearbox market. In high-speed applications where gearboxes are subject to high shock and vibration, magnetic gearboxes find strong application. Magnetic planetary gearboxes offer several advantages such as no gear lubrication, high-speed-reduction ratio, and high durability. Usage of magnetic gear removes the gearbox repair cost arising due to wear and tear, due to lack of contact between two magnetic gear rotors. These numerous advantages support the replacement of mechanical planetary gearbox with a magnetic planetary gearbox for hybrid vehicles.

Companies covered

The industrial planetary gearbox market is characterized by numerous vendors. This market report studies the operations and product offerings of the key vendors in the competitive planetary gear market. The analysts also analyze the key focus areas and the strategies adopted by planetary gearbox manufacturers to sustain profitably in the industrial planetary gearbox market.

This research report provides an analysis of the various companies in this market including:

• Altra Industrial Motion (Boston gear)

• Bonfiglioli Riduttori

• Dana

• Nidec Corporation (Nidec Shimpo)

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• Siemens

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the industrial planetary gearbox market

• Robotics and machine tools

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Food and beverage

• Industrial manufacturing

Standard planetary gearboxes account for major shares of the planetary gear market throughout the forecast period due to their usage in multiple applications. They are designed to cater to multiple requirements of the end-users. Hubei Kefeng transmission equipment and Dana are the primary manufacturers of the standard industrial planetary gearbox.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the industrial planetary gearbox market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the planetary gear market throughout the forecast period. The presence of several key vendors and the growing demand for planetary gearboxes will drive the growth of the industrial planetary gearbox market.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global industrial planetary gearbox market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global industrial planetary gearbox market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global industrial planetary gearbox market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industrial planetary gearbox market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global industrial planetary gearbox market?

