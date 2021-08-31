Intelligent Transportation System Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025
The Global Intelligent Transportation System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Transportation System development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Transportation System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ricardo
EFKON
TOMtom International
Iteris
Lanner Electronics
Siemens
WS Atkins
Kapsch Trafficcom
Q-Free ASA
Transcore
CIC
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Communications
Computational Technologies
Floating Car Data/Floating Cellular Data
Sensing Technologies
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Emergency Vehicle Notification Systems
Automatic Road Enforcement
Variable Speed Limits
Collision Avoidance Systems
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
