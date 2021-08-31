LED Obstruct Lighting Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Carmanah TechnologiesHughey & PhillipsDialightAvliteFlash Technology (SPX)Orga AviationObeluxTWR LightingInternational Tower LightingAvaids TechnovatorsCooper IndustriesUnimarHubbell IncorporatedADB AirfieldHolland AviationInstapowerOBSTADelta BoxTRANBERGShanghai NanhuaShenzhen RuibuShenzhen XingbiaoShanghai BoqinHunan Chendong)
This report studies the LED Obstruct Lighting market, the LED obstruction lighting is a kind of LED lights used to indicate the presence of obstructions.
Scope of the Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market Report
This report focuses on the LED Obstruct Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
North America, Europe and China are the leading production regions of LED obstruct lighting. Among them, China is the largest production region in 2016 with 157.24 K Units in volume. It is about 43.89% of the world total production share. North America and Europe are the following regions with 23.65% and 19.18% of total production share in 2016.
China is the largest consumption region of LED obstruct lighting in 2016. There are 104.49 K Units of LED obstruct lightings were consumed in China in 2016. China took about 29.17% of the global total consumption share. North America and Europe are the following regions with 25.87% and 17.98% of total consumption share in 2016.
The worldwide market for LED Obstruct Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market Segment by Type
Low Intensity LED Obstruct Light
Medium Intensity LED Obstruct Light
High Intensity LED Obstruct Light
Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Bridges and Buildings
Renewable Energy
Telecommunications
Industrial
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe LED Obstruct Lighting Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of LED Obstruct Lighting Industry in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market by key countries in these regions
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
- Growth rate
Chapter 11: LED Obstruct Lighting Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
- Regions
- Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: LED Obstruct Lighting Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
