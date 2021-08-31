Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 130 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Machine Learning is a multidisciplinary interdisciplinary subject, involving probability theory, statistics, approximation theory, convex analysis, algorithm complexity theory and other disciplines.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Microsoft

International Business Machine

Amazon Web Services

Google

Bigml

Fico

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development

At&T

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Special Service

Management Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Automobile

Health Care

Defense

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Communication

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS)

1.2 Classification of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Special Service

1.2.4 Management Services

1.3 Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Banking

1.3.3 Financial Services

1.3.4 Insurance

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Health Care

1.3.7 Defense

1.3.8 Retail

1.3.9 Media & Entertainment

1.3.10 Communication

1.4 Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Microsoft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Microsoft Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 International Business Machine

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 International Business Machine Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amazon Web Services

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amazon Web Services Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Google Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bigml

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bigml Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

