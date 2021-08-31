Memory Cards Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Memory Cards Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Memory Cards Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (SandiskSonyToshibaTranscendLexarSamsungVerbatimPNYKingstonDelkinPanasonicPHISONMaXellPQIIntegral)

A memory card or flash card is an electronic flash memory data storage device used for storing digital information. These are commonly used in portable electronic devices, such as digital Camera, Mobile phone, laptop computers, tablets, MP3 players and video game consoles.

Scope of the Global Memory Cards Market Report

This report focuses on the Memory Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The memory card market is very concentrated, the key players are Sandisk, Sony, Toshiba, Transcend, Lexar, Samsung, Verbatim, PNY, Kingston, Delkin, Panasonic, PHISON, MaXell, PQI, Integral. The revenue share of the first three enterprises accounts for about 30% of the total.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the Memory Cards industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But those companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Memory Cards production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

The worldwide market for Memory Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 17500 million US$ in 2024, from 15300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Memory Cards Market Segment by Manufacturers

Sandisk

Sony

Toshiba

Transcend

Lexar

Samsung

Verbatim

PNY

Kingston

Delkin

Panasonic

PHISON

MaXell

PQI

Integral

Global Memory Cards Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Memory Cards Market Segment by Type

SD

Micro SD

CF

CFast

Others

Global Memory Cards Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Camera

Computer

Mobile phone

Other Devices

