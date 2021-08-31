Nephrectomy Market to Achieve Significant Growth In The Near Future 2019-2023 with SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies

Nephrectomy Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Nephrectomy is a surgical procedure that is performed on the individuals suffering from diseases that damages their kidneys. The increasing prevalence of kidney cancer, symptomatic hydronephrosis, polycystic kidney disease and other renal diseases is majorly driving the expansion of the global nephrectomy market.

The development and improvement in various types of nephrectomy procedures such as laparoscopic surgery, robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery, open surgery, radical nephrectomy and partial nephrectomy is building the confidence of individuals undergoing nephrectomy on the effectiveness of the procedure, which in turn is fueling the growth of the global nephrectomy market.

Nephrectomy procedure is also performed during the process of kidney transplant. Increasing number of individuals suffering from kidney diseases and kidney failures due to high alcohol consumption and as a result of chronic diabetes is inducing high demand for nephrectomy, resulting in the expansion of the global nephrectomy market. Increasing incidences of organ failure, mainly kidney failure, due to congenital heart diseases and coronary artery diseases is another major factor driving the growth of the global nephrectomy market.

The increasing expenditure on healthcare services by the individuals in developed and developing regions and proliferation in the geriatric population around the world is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global nephrectomy market during the forecast period.

However, high cost related to the procedure, lack of awareness and poor healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped regions are likely to create hindrance in the growth of the global nephrectomy market during the forecast period.

The major players of the global nephrectomy market that are profiled in the report published by MRFR are: Richard Wolf GMBH (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K), Cook Medical Incorporated (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.), XCELLANCE Medical Technologies (India), and others.

In February 2018, Pfizer Inc. (the U.S.) has announced that the committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) of the European medicines agency (EMA) has recommended against the expansion of the use of SUTENT® as an adjuvant treatment of adult patients at a risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy.

Market Segmentation:

The global nephrectomy market has been segmented on the basis of procedure, products, indication and others. Based on procedure, the nephrectomy market is segmented into laparoscopic surgery, robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery, open surgery, radical nephrectomy and partial nephrectomy. Based on products, the nephrectomy market is segmented into nephrectomy surgical kits, vascular clamps, suturing needles and others. Based on indications, the nephrectomy market is segmented into kidney cancer and kidney diseases. Based on end-user, the nephrectomy market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, nephrology center, research institutes, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The rapid increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and proliferation in the kidney cancer incidences are inducing high demand for the nephrectomy in the global market, which in turn is creating huge growth opportunities for the players of the global nephrectomy market. The increased research and development expenditure for improving the surgical procedures involved in nephrectomy is triggering competition among the players in the global nephrectomy market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global nephrectomy market is segmented into Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is projecting significant growth in the global nephrectomy market owing to the rapid development in technology used in healthcare sector and increasing incidences of individuals suffering from kidney cancer.

The rise in alcohol consumption is increasing the number of kidney failure patients which is triggering the growth of the nephrectomy market in this region. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases causing organ failure is fueling the expansion of nephrectomy market in the Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is growing at the fastest pace in the global nephrectomy market owing to the increasing investments for the development of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies like Chin and India and large pool of individuals suffering from kidney diseases in this region.

The Middle East and Africa region accounts for the smallest share in the global nephrectomy market owing to the lack of awareness and poor healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped areas of this region.

