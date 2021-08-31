Non-Woven Fabric Market 2019 – Research Report Presents An Overall Analysis, Future Growth Plan, Development Trends, Features, Business Insight, Sharing Opportunities And Global Forecast to 2023

Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview:

Non-Woven Fabric Market size was valued at around USD 32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to cross USD 50 Bn at CAGR of 8.2% by 2023.

Furthermore, huge investment by major operating players in their Research & Development activities and shifting of non-woven fabric manufacturing facilities as well as significantly increasing end use industries in this region is predicted to drive the non-woven fabric regional market growth. North American market is estimated to witness steady growth on account of increasing demand from healthcare and industrial sector. In North America, U.S. and Canada are among the major contributor in the regional market growth due to strong growth of consumer goods and construction sector.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Key Players:

Non-woven Fabric Market report include E.I. du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kimberly-Clarke Corporation, Polymer Group Incorporation, Chevron Corporation, Avintiv Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Avgol Ltd and Pegas Nonwovens S.R.O.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Segmentation:

Non-Woven Fabrics Market has been segmented on the basis of material, technology, function, application, and region.

Based on material, the market has been categorized as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), rayon, wood pulp, bio-composites, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into dry-laid, wet-laid, spunmelt, carded, and others.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Regional Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The key driver for market growth is increased emphasis on using products to improve the personal hygiene and sanitation. It is expected that the global non-woven fabric market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. However the current challenge for the market is the fluctuating raw material prices and stringent government regulations.

On the basis of material, polypropylene leads the market in all the major regions across the globe. It accounted for over 77% of the market volume in 2018. The share owes to the availability material grades which can be further modified. Additionally, on the basis of technology, spun laid technology emerged as a leading segment and accounted for over 53% of market volume in 2018. The share is expected to grow by the end of the forecasted period. The share is attributed to the increasing end-use in the healthcare industry such as surgical masks, bandages, wipes, etc.

