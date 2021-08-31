OPERATIONAL DATABASE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report focuses on the global Operational Database Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Database Management development in United States, Europe and China.
Operational database management systems are used to update data in real-time. These types of databases allow users to do more than simply view archived data. Operational databases allow you to modify that data (add, change or delete data), doing it in real-time. OLTP databases provide transactions as main abstraction to guarantee data consistency that guarantees the so-called ACID properties. Basically, the consistency of the data is guaranteed in the case of failures and/or concurrent access to the data.
The growing role of operational databases in the IT industry is moving fast from legacy databases to real-time operational databases capable to handle distributed web and mobile demand and to address Big data challenges. Recognizing this, Gartner started to publish the Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems in October 2013.
In 2017, the global Operational Database Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Microsoft
SAP
IBM
Intersystems Corporation
Mongodb
Marklogic
Neo Technologies
Mariadb Corporation
Aerospike
Datastax
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Data Formatting
Data Validation
Error Tracking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Operational Database Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Operational Database Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
