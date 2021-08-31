Oxalic Acid Market Witnessed to Take an Uptick in the Forecast Year

Adroit Market Research has published latest report on “Global Oxalic Acid Market 2018-2025” to their database. The report gives comprehensive analysis of industry size, key manufactures, emerging applications and business opportunities during forecast year.

The global oxalic acid market is anticipated to increase at a 4.0% CAGR from 2017 – 2025. Demand for this product is expected to be driven by the growth of key application sectors such as the pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and textile & leather. Development of the metallurgy & mining, agriculture, and pharmaceutical are expected to offer favorable opportunities for the industry growth.

Request sample copy of Oxalic Acid Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5

The anhydrous grade of oxalic acid is utilized in a wide array of industrial applications ranging from pharmaceutical to textiles. The product purity is usually in the range of 99.4-99.9% and is commercially available in crystallized and powdered compositions. Major consuming areas of this product grade include the production of pest control products such as miticides and manufacturing of drugs. In addition, this grade is suitably used for removing calcium carbonate from wastewater streams.

Asia was the largest market for oxalic acid and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years. China and India are some of the major producers of oxalic acid in the Asia region. In 2016, China was the largest producer and consumer of oxalic acid. The region produces all the commercial grades of oxalic acid viz. anhydrous, dihydrate, and aqueous solutions. Rapid industrialization, availability of skilled labor, and presence of a wide consumer base are the chief growth driving factors that have stimulated the development of oxalic acid industry over the past few years. In 2016, the total production of oxalic acid in China exceeded 200 kilo tons, while in India it reached approximately 33 kilo tons. Both the countries have strong production capabilities with the presence of a large number of market players.

Read details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/oxalic-acid-market

Key Segments of the Global Oxalic Acid Market

Product Grade Overview, 2015-2025(USD Million)

Dihydrate

Anhydrous

Solution

Application Overview, 2015-2025(USD Million)

Pharmaceutical

Rare Earth Sampling

Metal Processing

Agriculture

Chemicals

Textile & leather

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025(USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

Asia

China

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report has analyzed several players in the market, some of which include

UBE Industries, Ltd.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited (PCCPL)

Oxaquim S.A.

WeylChem International GmbH

Radiant Indus Chem Private Limited (RICPL)

Qingzhou Aoxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Others

In terms of demand, Europe is likely to account for a market share of more than 18% by the end of the forecast period. The market growth of oxalic acid in this region is expected to remain stable over the years ahead. Presence of a well-established pharmaceutical and agrochemicals industry in the region is expected to support the stabilized market growth. This scenario is expected to be reflected mainly in the European Union.

Production of oxalic acid can be achieved through various synthetic and biobased routes. Owing to its biobased precursors mainly molasses and ethylene glycol, the product is expected to gain importance as a biochemical intermediate in the future. This is likely to favor the product development and its consumption across all geographies during the forecast period.

Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Limited (PCCPL), Alfa Aesar, UBE Industries Ltd., Oxaquim S.A, Radiant Indus Chem Pvt. Ltd. (RICPL), and Star Oxochem Pvt. Ltd. are some of the key global players.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Global Oxalic Acid Market Outlook

Chapter 5. Global Oxalic Acid Market, Application Overview

Chapter 6. Global Oxalic Acid Market, Regional Overview

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414