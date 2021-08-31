Passive Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Sales Revenue to Cross US$ 18 Billion by 2027 End

The delivery of temperature-sensitive products is a major challenge for transportation businesses. With varying distribution models for the supply of high-value biologics in the healthcare industry, the need to adopt solutions that guarantee delivery of such products within the specified time window and in the right state is becoming important. However, the adoption of temperature-controlled packaging systems depends largely on the aspect that mechanical issues and external forces do not inhibit the packaging efficiency. This has led to a surging adoption of passive temperature-controlled packaging systems over their active counterparts.

Request sample of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5073

Developed by Future Market Insights, an exclusive market study on passive temperature-controlled packaging reveals that in the near future, the ability of these solutions in averting mechanical damages during transportation will continue to drive their demand. The report projects that by the end of 2027, the global passive temperature-controlled packaging market will be worth over US$ 18 billion. The report has addressed a range of factors driving the growth of the global passive temperature-controlled packaging market for the forecast period, 2017-2027.

Reverse Logistics Capabilities & Global Cold Chain Consolidation to Drive the Demand for Passive Temperature-Controlled Packaging

On the surface, the growing consolidation of companies partaking in the cold chain and cold storage businesses across the globe is pegged to drive the demand for passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions. With a unification of the global cold chain network, the infrastructure in developed and developing markets will be equally harmonized for the adoption of passive temperature-controlled packaging. In addition, passive temperature-controlled packaging systems are identified for holding temperatures tighter than active passive temperature-controlled packaging.

Moreover, reusability of passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions is also observed as a key driver for their growing demand. Certain configurations in passive temperature-controlled packaging systems can exhibit reverse logistics capabilities, and suppliers can reuse the packaging solutions for product returns and redistribution. Other key drivers for the growth of global passive temperature-controlled packaging market include the ability of passive temperature-controlled packaging technology to provide shipments anywhere and their year-round usability.

Global Passive Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market: Key Insights

According to the report, the global market for passive temperature-controlled packaging will expand at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report has analysed the global passive temperature-controlled packaging market comprehensively, segmenting its growth on the basis of application, end-use and types of products (solutions).

By 2017, the sales of insulated containers in the global passive temperature-controlled packaging market will rake in over US$ 4.3 billion revenues. Throughout the forecast period, insulated containers are projected to remain top-selling products in the global market.

Food and beverage industry is anticipated to be the largest end-user of passive temperature-controlled packaging in the world. During the forecast period, global revenues procured from the end-use of passive temperature-controlled packaging in food & beverages industries will expand at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Chilled applications of these systems are anticipated to gain traction, and will witness high traction in European regions where supply chain partners are pushed to offer effective packaging for perishable pharmaceuticals.

Customize this report content as per your requirement @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5073

The report has also developed a regional analysis on the future of global passive temperature-controlled packaging market. By 2017, nearly one-fourth of revenues procured in the global market will arise from the adoption of passive temperature-controlled packaging in North America. The demand for these packaging solutions will also gain traction in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, pertaining to the vast food supply chain rooted in countries like China, India and Australia.

Key players in the global passive temperature-controlled packaging market have been profiled in the report as well. Through 2027, Sonoco Products Company, Cold Chain Technologies Inc., Pelican Biothermal LLC, Saeplast Americas Inc., Snyder Industries, Inc., Cryopak Industries Inc., Inmark, LLC, Sofrigam SA Ltd., va-Q-tec AG, Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L., ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, EcoCool GmbH, American Aerogel Corporation, Exeltainer SL, Inno Cool India Private Limited, Softbox Systems Ltd., Rak Associate, Softbox Systems Ltd., GEBHARDT Logistic Solutions GmbH, and TKT GmbH will be observed as leading companies partaking in the expansion of the global passive temperature-controlled packaging market.